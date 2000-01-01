Amundi IS MSCI EMs SRI IG C
Fund
This fund can be held in
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe-
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI EM SRI Filtered ex Fossil Fuels
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF0.25%
- IA SectorGlobal Emerging Markets
- Manager GroupAmundi
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU2089234475
Investment Strategy
To track the performance of MSCI Emerging Markets SRI 5% Issuer Capped Index (the "Index"), and to minimize the tracking error between the net asset value of the sub-fund and the performance of the Index.