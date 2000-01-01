Amundi IS MSCI EMs SRI IG C

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI EM SRI Filtered ex Fossil Fuels
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF0.25%
  • IA SectorGlobal Emerging Markets
  • Manager GroupAmundi
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU2089234475

Investment Strategy

To track the performance of MSCI Emerging Markets SRI 5% Issuer Capped Index (the "Index"), and to minimize the tracking error between the net asset value of the sub-fund and the performance of the Index.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .