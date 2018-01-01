Amundi IS MSCI EMs SRI PAB IG C fund price, performance, charts and research

Amundi IS MSCI EMs SRI PAB IG C
Fund
Global Emerging Markets
Fund Info
accumulation
Amundi
Luxembourg
LU2089234475
MSCI EM SRI filtered PAB NR USD
SICAV
Investment Strategy
To track the performance of MSCI EM (Emerging Markets) SRI Filtered ex Fossil Fuels Index ("the Index"), and to minimize the tracking error between the net asset value of the sub-fund and the performance of the Index. The sub-fund is a financial product that promotes among other characteristics ESG characteristics pursuant to Article 8 of the Disclosure Regulation. Information on how the Index is consistent with environmental, social and governance characteristics is contained under "Index Description".
