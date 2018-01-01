Amundi IS MSCI EMs SRI PAB IG C fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

To track the performance of MSCI EM (Emerging Markets) SRI Filtered ex Fossil Fuels Index ("the Index"), and to minimize the tracking error between the net asset value of the sub-fund and the performance of the Index. The sub-fund is a financial product that promotes among other characteristics ESG characteristics pursuant to Article 8 of the Disclosure Regulation. Information on how the Index is consistent with environmental, social and governance characteristics is contained under "Index Description".