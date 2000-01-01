Aptus Global Financials B Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History4.39%
- 3 Year sharpe0.34
- 3 Year alpha-1.94
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkN/A
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.44%
- SectorGlobal Equity Income
- Manager GroupT Bailey
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B796C343
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to produce a combination of long term capital and income growth by investing in a well-diversified geographical spread of global financial services companies, including banks and insurance companies.