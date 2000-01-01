Investment Strategy

The aim of the Fund is to acquire freehold ground rents which offer a consistent income stream and capital growth prospects. The ACD’s current aim is to achieve a total return for the Fund in excess of 5% per annum.In accordance with the investment objective of the Fund, capital will be invested through acquiring freehold ground rents. Such property will only be held directly by the Fund, unless via interim holding vehicles for the sole purpose of satisfying the Landlord and Tenant Act 1987 or to permit completion of an acquisition of property it is intended that no interim holding vehicles shall be retained by the Fund for a duration of more than 24 months.