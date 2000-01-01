ARC TIME Social Long Income A Gross Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History3.71%
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkUK RPI
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.47%
  • IA SectorUK Direct Property
  • Manager GroupAlpha
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BJK12987

Investment Strategy

The aim of the Fund is to provide a secure and stable investment return of income with some capital growth, primarily through acquiring social infrastructure assets. It is intended that the assets targeted for acquisition by the Fund will offer a consistent income stream with capital growth prospects.

Latest news

