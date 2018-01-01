ARC TIME UK Infrastructre Inc II C Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

The aim of the Fund is to achieve a consistent income return with some capital growth. The Fund’s investment policy is to invest at least 70% of the portfolio in defensive, asset-backed UK listed securities exposed to the infrastructure, renewable energy and real estate sectors. In accordance with this, the Fund will primarily hold a diversified portfolio of income paying securities of investment companies, Sterling denominated, and these are the shares of UK listed infrastructure, renewable energy, specialist financing companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).