Investment Strategy

The aim of the Fund is to achieve a consistent income return with some capital growth. There is no guarantee that a consistent income return will be achieved and your capital is at risk.In accordance with this, the Fund will hold a diversified portfolio of income paying securities of investment companies, Sterling denominated, and these are the shares of UK listed infrastructure, renewable energy, specialist financing companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs). Exposure to these securities may additionally be achieved indirectly through investing in collective investment schemes (which can include open-ended investment companies, SICAVs and exchange traded funds) which themselves invest in shares and corporate bonds of these companies.