Investment Strategy

The aim of the Fund is to achieve a consistent income return with some capital growth. The Fund’s investment policy is to invest in defensive, asset-backed securities exposed to the UK infrastructure, renewable energy and real estate sectors. In accordance with this, the Fund will hold a diversified portfolio of income paying securities of investment companies, Sterling denominated, and these are the shares of UK listed infrastructure, renewable energy, specialist financing companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).