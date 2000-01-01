Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to achieve capital growth and, gradually over time, to reduce the risk of capital erosion for investors planning to withdraw all or substantial portions of their investment in the Fund during or after the Target Date Range (which is 2031-35). The Fund’s strategic asset allocation will alter over time, gradually reducing expected volatility on approach to the target date range and thereafter. The Fund also deploys a tactical asset allocation process that seeks to manage portfolio risk in the short term, mitigating the effect of extremes in the market. The ACD’s and/or the Investment Adviser’s assessment of the growth and volatility prospects of various assets classes may vary over time. Collective investment schemes are selected on the basis of their efficiency at tracking the performance of their reference investment indices.