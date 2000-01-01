Architas Diversified Real Assets D Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History2.98%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.72
  • 3 Year alpha-0.07
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkN/A
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.14%
  • SectorSpecialist
  • Manager GroupArchitas
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BRKD9W23

Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to achieve long term growth from a combination of income and capital growth. The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective primarily through exposure to a range of asset classes such as infrastructure, commodities, inflation linked assets and specialist property, mainly through the purchase of collective investment schemes, exchange traded funds and/or investment trusts.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .