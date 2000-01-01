Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to maximise capital and income returns through investment in a range of assets, although up to 100% could be invested in equities. The Fund may invest directly in individual securities managed by a variety of external mandates and through collective investment schemes. Initially, the Fund is likely to be invested totally in collective investment schemes and as the Fund develops the ACD will use a strategy of the combination of both external investment mandates and collective investment schemes to achieve the Fund’s objective.