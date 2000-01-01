Architas MA Active Growth A Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.63%
- 3 Year sharpe0.73
- 3 Year alpha-1.32
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA Flexible Investments
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.53%
- SectorFlexible Investment
- Manager GroupArchitas
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B88MN829
Investment Strategy
The fund seeks to achieve capital growth over the medium to long term. The fund seeks to achieve the investment objective through investment in equity and fixed income securities managed by a variety of external mandates and through collective investment schemes. Where the size of the Fund means that, in the ACD's view, it is economically appropriate to invest in collective investment schemes, all or a large proportion of the Fund will be invested in collective investment schemes.