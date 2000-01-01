Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve an above average level of income and the maintenance of capital over the medium to long term. It aims to achieve the investment objective through investment in equity and fixed income securities managed by a variety of external investment mandates and through collective investment schemes. Where the size of the Fund means that, in the ACD's view, it is economically appropriate to invest in collective investment schemes, all or a large proportion of the Fund will be invested in collective investment schemes.