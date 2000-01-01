Architas MA Active Reserve A Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.15%
- 3 Year sharpe0.74
- 3 Year alpha0.37
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.89%
- SectorVolatility Managed
- Manager GroupArchitas
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B84QFC61
Investment Strategy
The fund seeks to achieve long term return from a combination of income and capital growth, whilst maintaining a low level of volatility in the capital value. Underlying funds are selected principally on the basis of our assessment of their consistency of investment returns, the risks related to the investment strategy, the strength of the investment process and the stability of the underlying fund's management team.