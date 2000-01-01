Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide a return on your investment over the medium to long term with a moderately high range and frequency of price movements (volatility). The Fund pursues its aim mainly by investing in other funds (underlying funds). Underlying funds are selected principally on the basis of our assessment of their consistency of investment returns, the risks related to the investment strategy, the strength of the investment process and the stability of the funds management team. The underlying funds may invest in a range of investments. The Fund may also invest directly in shares, debt instruments which can easily be converted into cash (money market instruments), freely transferable rights to buy other investments at a future date (warrants), financial contracts that derive their values from those of other investment instruments or indices (derivatives) and deposits.