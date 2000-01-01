Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve a return for investors over the medium to long term based on a combination of capital growth and income and with a below median volatility level. The Fund invest primarily in collective investment schemes, to deliver exposure to a range of asset classes. The Fund may also invest in transferable securities, money market instruments, warrants, deposits and derivative instruments. Use may be made of stock-lending, borrowing and hedging. The Fund may use derivatives and forward transactions for investment purposes as well as for Efficient Portfolio Management.