Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to generate an attractive level of monthly income relative to prevailing interest rates. The Fund may invest in collective investment schemes, transferable securities, money market instruments, warrants, deposits and derivative instruments to deliver exposure primarily to fixed interest asset classes. Use may be made of stock-lending, borrowing and hedging. Although the debt and debt-related securities that this Fund may directly invest in will primarily be of investment grade quality (that is with a credit rating of at least BBB- as rated by Standard and Poors or Baa3 as rated by Moody’s), this Fund may also invest in non-investment grade securities.The Fund may use derivatives and forward transactions for investment purposes as well as for Efficient Portfolio Management.