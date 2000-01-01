Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve a return for investors over the medium to long-term based on a combination of capital growth and income. The Fund will invest primarily in collective investment schemes, to deliver exposure primarily to fixed interest securities denominated in sterling (or hedged into sterling). The Fund may also invest in transferable securities, money market instruments, warrants, deposits, and derivative instruments. Use may be made of stock-lending, borrowing and hedging.The Fund may use derivatives and forward transactions for investment purposes as well as for Efficient Portfolio Management.