Investment Strategy

The Ardevora UK Equity Fund’s investment objective is to achieve positive absolute returns and long-term capital appreciation. The fund will primarily invest in and gain exposure to a diversified portfolio of UK equity or equity-related securities (such as ordinary and preference shares, global depository receipts and American depository receipts) listed or traded on Regulated Markets. The Investment Manager will seek to structure the portfolio so that it has a long/short ratio of 150/50.