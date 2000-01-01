Ardevora UK Income C GBP Inc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History4.56%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.47
  • 3 Year alpha-1.73
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI UK IMI NR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.98%
  • SectorUK Equity Income
  • Manager GroupArdevora
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00B4XXXL53

Investment Strategy

The Ardevora UK Equity Income Fund’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation and income. The fund will primarily invest in and gain exposure to, a diversified portfolio of UK equity or equity-related securities (such as ordinary and preference shares, global depository receipts and American depository receipts) listed or traded on Regulated Markets.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .