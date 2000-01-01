Argo Pan European Alpha A GBP Acc

Fund
  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe-0.24
  • 3 Year alpha-12.89
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI PanEuro NR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF3.98%
  • Sector-
  • Manager GroupCarne
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00B0S5SJ12

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve long-term capital growth. The investment policy of the Fund is to invest predominantly in a concentrated portfolio of approximately 30 – 50 stocks of companies incorporated in Europe including the United Kingdom. The Fund will be actively managed with its investments spread across the region with a focus on companies with above-average growth prospects. The Fund is not constrained by any index weightings and does not concentrate on any particular country or sector but invests from a broad range of stocks without regard to market capitalisation.

