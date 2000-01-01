Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve long-term capital growth. The investment policy of the Fund is to invest predominantly in a concentrated portfolio of approximately 30 – 50 stocks of companies incorporated in Europe including the United Kingdom. The Fund will be actively managed with its investments spread across the region with a focus on companies with above-average growth prospects. The Fund is not constrained by any index weightings and does not concentrate on any particular country or sector but invests from a broad range of stocks without regard to market capitalisation.