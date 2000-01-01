Artemis Capital I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.76%
- 3 Year sharpe0.63
- 3 Year alpha0.1
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.86%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupArtemis
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B2PLJM64
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Fund is to achieve long-term capital growth. The emphasis of the Fund will be investment in UK companies in the FTSE 100 Index, however, the Manager has the flexibility to invest in UK companies outside the FTSE 100 Index and overseas companies.