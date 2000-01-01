Artemis Corporate Bond I Acc GBP

Fund
Fund Info

  Yield History-
  3 Year sharpe-
  3 Year alpha-
  Distribution Type: accumulation
  Benchmark: Markit iBoxx GBP Collateralized&Corp TR
  Legal Structure: Open Ended Investment Company
  Fund Size (month end): Open Ended Investment Company
  OCF: 0.40%
  IA Sector: £ Corporate Bond
  Manager Group: Artemis
  Domicile: United Kingdom
  ISIN: GB00BFZ91W59

Investment Strategy

The Sub-Fund aims to generate a return that exceeds the iBoxx £ Collateralized & Corporates Index, after fees, over rolling three-year periods, through a combination of income and capital growth. The Sub-Fund invests at least 80% in investment grade corporate bonds. The sub-fund may also invest in other bonds, cash and near cash, preference shares, convertibles, other transferable securities, other funds (up to 10%) managed by Artemis and third party funds, money market instruments, and derivatives.

