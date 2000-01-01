Artemis European Growth I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.92%
- 3 Year sharpe0.54
- 3 Year alpha-4.03
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE World Eur Ex UK TR GBP
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.87%
- SectorEurope Excluding UK
- Manager GroupArtemis
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B2PLJD73
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Fund is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment principally in companies in Europe (excl. the United Kingdom). The Manager actively manages the portfolio in order to achieve the objective and will not be restricted in the choice of investments either by company size or industry, or in terms of the geographical split of the portfolio.