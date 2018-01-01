Interactive Investor
Artemis European Sustainable Gr I HdgAcc fund price, performance, charts and research

Europe Excluding UK

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

Artemis

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00B6WFCS60

Benchmark

FTSE World Eur Ex UK TR GBP

Legal Structure

Unit Trust

Investment Strategy

The fund aims to grow capital over a five year period. The Fund invests 80%-100% in company shares and up to 20% in bonds, cash and near cash, other transferable securities, other funds (up to 10%) managed by Artemis and third party funds, money market instruments, and derivatives.

Regulatory Documents

