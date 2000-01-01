Artemis Global Growth I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.05%
- 3 Year sharpe0.79
- 3 Year alpha-2.36
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR GBP
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.87%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupArtemis
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B2PLJP95
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Fund is to achieve long-term capital growth from a diversified portfolio investing in any economic sector in any part of the world. The Manager actively manages the portfolio in order to achieve the objective and will not be restricted in respect of choice of investments either by company size or industry, or in terms of the geographical split of the portfolio.