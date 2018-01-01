Artemis Global Income R Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Interactive Investor
Artemis Global Income R Inc fund

Fund Info

Distribution Type

income

Manager Group

Artemis

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00B5VLFH80

Benchmark

MSCI ACWI NR USD

Legal Structure

Unit Trust

Investment Strategy

The fund aims to grow both income and capital over a five year period. The Fund invests 80%-100% in company shares and up to 20% in bonds, cash and near cash, other transferable securities, other funds (up to 10%) managed by Artemis and third party funds, money market instruments, and derivatives.

