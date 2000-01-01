Artemis Global Select I Acc

Fund
  • Yield History0.68%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.09
  • 3 Year alpha-1.49
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR GBP
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.90%
  • SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupArtemis
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B568S201

Investment Strategy

The objective of the fund is to achieve long term capital growth primarily from a portfolio of global equities that the manager considers to demonstrate leading positions in their sectors.

