Artemis Global Select I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.68%
- 3 Year sharpe1.09
- 3 Year alpha-1.49
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR GBP
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.90%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupArtemis
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B568S201
Investment Strategy
The objective of the fund is to achieve long term capital growth primarily from a portfolio of global equities that the manager considers to demonstrate leading positions in their sectors.