Artemis High Income I Acc

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History4.34%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.34
  • 3 Year alpha-3.66
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkIA £ Strategic Bond
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.72%
  • IA Sector£ Strategic Bond
  • Manager GroupArtemis
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BJMD6R83

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to provide a combination of a high level of income and capital growth, before fees, over a rolling five year period. The manager defines a high level of income as equal to, or in excess of, the average yield of the funds in the fund’s Investment Association sector, the Strategic Bond sector. The Fund invests 80%-100% in bonds (of any credit quality) and up to 20% in company shares. The fund may also invest in cash and near cash, other transferable securities, other funds (up to 10%) managed by Artemis and third party funds, money market instruments, and derivatives.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .