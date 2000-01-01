Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to provide a combination of a high level of income and capital growth, before fees, over a rolling five year period. The manager defines a high level of income as equal to, or in excess of, the average yield of the funds in the fund’s Investment Association sector, the Strategic Bond sector. The Fund invests 80%-100% in bonds (of any credit quality) and up to 20% in company shares. The fund may also invest in cash and near cash, other transferable securities, other funds (up to 10%) managed by Artemis and third party funds, money market instruments, and derivatives.