Fund Info

  • Yield History2.62%
  • 3 Year sharpe-0.03
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE World Eur Ex UK TR GBP
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.87%
  • IA SectorEurope Excluding UK
  • Manager GroupArtemis
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B2PLJD73

Investment Strategy

The fund objective is to grow capital over a five year period. The fund invests in 80% to 100% in company shares and up to 20% in bonds, cash and near cash, other transferable securities, other funds (up to 10%) managed by Artemis and third party funds, money market instruments, and derivatives.

