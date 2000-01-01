Artemis SmartGARP Glb EM Eq I Inc GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History3.90%
- 3 Year sharpe0.21
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI EM NR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.95%
- IA SectorGlobal Emerging Markets
- Manager GroupArtemis
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BW9HL249
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Sub-Fund is to grow capital over a five year period. The Sub-Fund invests 80% to 100% in company shares and up to 20% in bonds, cash and near cash, other transferable securities, other funds (up to 10%) managed by Artemis and third party funds, money market instruments, and derivatives.