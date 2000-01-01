Artemis SmartGARP Glb EM Eq I Inc GBP

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History3.90%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.21
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI EM NR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.95%
  • IA SectorGlobal Emerging Markets
  • Manager GroupArtemis
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BW9HL249

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Sub-Fund is to grow capital over a five year period. The Sub-Fund invests 80% to 100% in company shares and up to 20% in bonds, cash and near cash, other transferable securities, other funds (up to 10%) managed by Artemis and third party funds, money market instruments, and derivatives.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .