Artemis SmartGARP Glb Eq I Acc GBP

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History2.12%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.36
  • 3 Year alpha-4.46
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR GBP
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.89%
  • IA SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupArtemis
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B2PLJP95

Investment Strategy

The fund objective is to grow capital over a five year period. The fund invests in 80% to 100% in company shares and up to 20% in bonds, cash and near cash, other transferable securities, other funds (up to 10%) managed by Artemis and third party funds, money market instruments, and derivatives.

ii Super 60 selected

This Fund is a member of our ii Super 60 rated list

The recent performance of Artemis Global Growth has been uninspiring, mainly owing to its focus on value stocks and significant position in emerging markets. Peter Saacke, the fund’s manager since 2004, is a ‘growth at a reasonable price’ (GARP) investor, looking for companies he thinks are attractively valued but have the potential to grow. He uses Artemis’s in-house quantitative screening tool, SmartGARP, to screen a firm’s finances to help spot winners and keep decision-making objective. He then carries out his own stock-specific due diligence to ensure there is a real investment story behind any good SmartGARP score. As well as helping him to establish what to buy and when, the system alerts him to problems with existing holdings.

October 2020

