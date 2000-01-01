Artemis Strategic Assets I Acc

Fund
  • Yield History0.64%
  • 3 Year sharpe-0.02
  • 3 Year alpha-3.32
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkCPI + 3.0%
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.87%
  • SectorFlexible Investment
  • Manager GroupArtemis
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B3VDD431

Investment Strategy

To grow the value of your investment by greater than 3% above the Consumer Price Index (CPI) per annum after fees over a minimum five year period, by strategically allocating the fund’s assets within a diversified range of asset classes (as described further in the Investment Policy below) in markets around the world.

