Artemis Strategic Assets I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.64%
- 3 Year sharpe-0.02
- 3 Year alpha-3.32
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkCPI + 3.0%
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.87%
- SectorFlexible Investment
- Manager GroupArtemis
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B3VDD431
Investment Strategy
To grow the value of your investment by greater than 3% above the Consumer Price Index (CPI) per annum after fees over a minimum five year period, by strategically allocating the fund’s assets within a diversified range of asset classes (as described further in the Investment Policy below) in markets around the world.