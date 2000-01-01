Investment Strategy

The Sub-Fund aims to achieve a positive return of at least 2.5% above the Bank of England (BOE) base rate, after fees, on an annualised basis over rolling three-year periods.The Sub-Fund invests in bonds in any currency, directly or indirectly using derivatives, including: government bonds, corporate bonds, asset-backed securities, and mortgage-backed securities. The sub-fund may also invest in cash and near cash, other transferable securities, other funds (up to 10%) managed by Artemis and third party funds, and money market instruments.