Artemis UK Select I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.49%
- 3 Year sharpe0.64
- 3 Year alpha0.79
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.86%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupArtemis
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B2PLJG05
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Fund is to achieve long-term capital growth. The emphasis of the Fund will be investment in companies listed, quoted and/or traded in the UK and in companies which are headquartered or have a significant part of their activities in the UK which are quoted on a regulated market outside the UK.