Artemis UK Smaller Companies I Inc GBP

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History2.84%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.11
  • 3 Year alpha7.77
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkNumis SC (-InvTrust) TR
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.86%
  • SectorUK Smaller Companies
  • Manager GroupArtemis
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BD3GTG43

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to achieve long-term capital growth. The emphasis of the Fund will be investment in smaller companies listed, quoted and/or traded in the UK and in smaller companies which are headquartered or have a significant part of their activities in the UK which are quoted on a regulated market outside the UK.

Latest news

