Artemis UK Special Situations I Acc

  • Yield History2.61%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.47
  • 3 Year alpha-1.37
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.86%
  • SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupArtemis
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B2PLJQ03

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to achieve long-term capital growth by exploiting special situations. The Fund invests principally in UK equities and in companies which are headquartered or have a significant part of their activities in the UK which are quoted on a regulated market outside the UK.

