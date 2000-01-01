Artemis US Extended Alpha I Hdg Acc GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe1.17
- 3 Year alpha1.86
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkS&P 500 TR Hdg GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)
- OCF0.87%
- SectorNorth America
- Manager GroupArtemis
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BYSZ0151
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Sub-Fund is to achieve long-term capital growth. The emphasis of the Sub-Fund is investment in companies listed, quoted and/or traded in the United States of America and in companies which are headquartered or have a significant part of their activities in the USA which are quoted on a regulated market outside the USA.