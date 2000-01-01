Artemis US Smaller Companies I Acc GBP
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe0.96
- 3 Year alpha8.52
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkRussell 2000 TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
Fund Size (month end)
- OCF0.89%
- SectorNorth American Smaller Companies
- Manager GroupArtemis
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BMMV5766
The objective of the Sub-Fund is to achieve long-term capital growth. The Sub-Fund invests principally in smaller companies listed, quoted and/or traded in the United States of America and in companies which are headquartered or have a significant part of their activities in the USA which are quoted on a regulated market outside the USA.