Artemis US Smaller Companies I Acc GBP

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.96
  • 3 Year alpha8.52
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkRussell 2000 TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.89%
  • SectorNorth American Smaller Companies
  • Manager GroupArtemis
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BMMV5766

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Sub-Fund is to achieve long-term capital growth. The Sub-Fund invests principally in smaller companies listed, quoted and/or traded in the United States of America and in companies which are headquartered or have a significant part of their activities in the USA which are quoted on a regulated market outside the USA.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .