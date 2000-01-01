AS SICAV I All China Equity X Acc GBP

Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe0.73
  • 3 Year alpha4.58
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI China All Shares NR USD
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF1.23%
  • IA SectorChina/Greater China
  • Manager GroupAberdeen Standard Investments
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU0837970457

Investment Strategy

The Fund's investment objective is long term total return to be achieved by investing at least two-thirds of the Fund's assets in equities and equity-related securities of companies with their registered office in China; and/or, of companies which have the preponderance of their business activities in China; and/or, of holding companies that have the preponderance of their assets in companies with their registered office in China. The Fund may invest up to 30% of its assets in equity and equity-related securities of the above types of issuers listed on PRC stock exchanges or traded on other PRC markets, through available QFII and RQFII quotas, the Shanghai-Hong Kong and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme or by any other available means.

