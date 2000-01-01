AS SICAV I Em Mkts Eq X Acc GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe0.44
- 3 Year alpha-2.07
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI EM NR USD
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF1.29%
- SectorGlobal Emerging Markets
- Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU0837972404
Investment Strategy
The Fund’s investment objective is long-term total return to be achieved by investing at least two-thirds of the Fund’s assets in equities and equity-related securities of companies with their registered office in an Emerging Market country; and/or, of companies which have the preponderance of their business activities in an Emerging Market country; and/or, of holding companies that have the preponderance of their assets in companies with their registered office in an Emerging Market country.