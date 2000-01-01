AS SICAV I Eurp Eq Ex UK X Acc GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe1.22
- 3 Year alpha5.01
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE World Eur Ex UK TR EUR
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF0.94%
- SectorEurope Excluding UK
- Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU0837975415
Investment Strategy
The Fund’s investment objective is long-term total return to be achieved by investing at least two-thirds of the Fund’s assets in equities and equity-related securities of companies with their registered office in Europe (excluding the United Kingdom); and/or, of companies which have the preponderance of their business activities in Europe (excluding the United Kingdom); and/or, of holding companies that have the preponderance of their assets in companies with their registered office in Europe (excluding the United Kingdom).