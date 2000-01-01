AS SICAV I Glbl Mid-Cap Eq X Acc H GBP

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • Benchmark-
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF1.03%
  • IA SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupAberdeen Standard Investments
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU2153592634

Investment Strategy

The Fund’s investment objective is to generate growth over the long-term by investing at least 70% of the Fund’s assets in mid-cap equities and equity-related securities of companies listed on global stock exchanges.

Latest news

