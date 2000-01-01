AS SICAV I Glbl Mid-Cap Eq X Acc H GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe-
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- Benchmark-
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF1.03%
- IA SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupAberdeen Standard Investments
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU2153592634
Investment Strategy
The Fund’s investment objective is to generate growth over the long-term by investing at least 70% of the Fund’s assets in mid-cap equities and equity-related securities of companies listed on global stock exchanges.