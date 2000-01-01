Investment Strategy

The Fund's investment objective is long-term total return by investing at least two-thirds of the Fund's assets in equities and equity-related securities of Smaller Companies with their registered office in Japan; and/or, of Smaller Companies which have the preponderance of their business activities in Japan; and/or, of holding companies that have the preponderance of their assets in Smaller Companies with their registered office in Japan. For the purpose of this Fund, Smaller Companies are defined as companies with a market capitalisation in the Base Currency of the Fund, as at the date of initial investment, of under Yen 250 billion and a maximum market capitalisation og Yen 500 billion.