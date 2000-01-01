AS SICAV I SelEuro HYBd X MInc GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History4.13%
- 3 Year sharpe0.49
- 3 Year alpha-0.91
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkICE BofAML EUR HY Constnd TR EUR
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF0.89%
- SectorGlobal Bonds
- Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU0837981900
Investment Strategy
The Fund’s investment objective is long-term total return to be achieved by investing at least two-thirds of the Fund’s assets in fixed interest securities which are Sub-Investment Grade and denominated in Euro and issued by corporations or government related bodies.