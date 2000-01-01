AS SICAV I SelEuro HYBd X MInc GBP

Fund Info

  • Yield History4.13%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.49
  • 3 Year alpha-0.91
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkICE BofAML EUR HY Constnd TR EUR
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF0.89%
  • SectorGlobal Bonds
  • Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU0837981900

Investment Strategy

The Fund’s investment objective is long-term total return to be achieved by investing at least two-thirds of the Fund’s assets in fixed interest securities which are Sub-Investment Grade and denominated in Euro and issued by corporations or government related bodies.

