Fund Info

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.11
  • 3 Year alpha-3.01
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI ACWI/Information Technology NR USD
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF0.94%
  • SectorTechnology & Telecommunications
  • Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU0837983864

Investment Strategy

The Fund’s investment objective is long-term total return to be achieved by investing at least two-thirds of the Fund’s assets in equities and equity-related securities of companies involved in high technology industries; and/or, of companies which have the preponderance of their business activities in high technology industries; and/or, of holding companies that have the preponderance of their assets in companies involved in high technology industries.

