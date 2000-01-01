AS SICAV I World Equity X Acc GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe0.82
- 3 Year alpha-1.85
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI World NR USD
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF1.19%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU0837985307
Investment Strategy
The fund’s investment objective is long-term total return to be achieved by investing at least two-thirds of the fund’s assets in equities and equity-related securities.