Ash Park Glbl Cnsmr Fran UCITS A GBP fund price, performance, charts and research

Ash Park Glbl Cnsmr Fran UCITS A GBP
Fund
Fund Size
-
Yield History
-
Ongoing Charge (OCF)
-
3 Years Sharpe
-
3 Years Alpha
-
52w Low / High
- / -
NAV Price
-
Chg
-
-
Updated: -
Loading...
Fund Size
-
Yield History
-
Ongoing Charge (OCF)
-
3 Years Sharpe
-
3 Years Alpha
-
52w Low / High
- / -
This stock can be held in:
Fund Info
Distribution Type
accumulation
Manager Group
MLC Management
Domicile
Ireland
ISIN
IE00BQQFW373
Benchmark
N/A
Legal Structure
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Fund is to aim to deliver capital appreciation through investing in global equities over the medium-to-long term (3-5 years).
Loading...
Loading Comparison
Latest News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News