Interactive Investor
Home
>
Funds
>

Ash Park Glbl Cnsmr Fran UCITS A GBP fund price, performance, charts and research

Ash Park Glbl Cnsmr Fran UCITS A GBP

Fund

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

NAV Price

-

Chg

-

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

MLC Management

Domicile

Ireland

ISIN

IE00BQQFW373

Benchmark

N/A

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to aim to deliver capital appreciation through investing in global equities over the medium-to-long term (3-5 years).

Regulatory Documents

Loading Comparison

Latest News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News