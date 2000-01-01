Ashburton India Equity Opps D GBP Acc

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.44
  • 3 Year alpha-4.58
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI India GR USD
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF1.33%
  • Sector-
  • Manager GroupMDO Management
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU1422756863

Investment Strategy

To achieve long-term capital growth through equity or equity related investments predominantly in the stock-markets of India. The Fund will also invest in companies traded in other markets where a significant proportion of growth in their underlying business is set to derive from India.

