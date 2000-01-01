Ashburton India Equity Opps D GBP Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe0.44
- 3 Year alpha-4.58
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI India GR USD
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF1.33%
- Sector-
- Manager GroupMDO Management
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU1422756863
Investment Strategy
To achieve long-term capital growth through equity or equity related investments predominantly in the stock-markets of India. The Fund will also invest in companies traded in other markets where a significant proportion of growth in their underlying business is set to derive from India.