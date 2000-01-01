Investment Strategy

The objective of the Sub-Fund is to invest mainly in Transferable Securities within the meaning of Article 41(1) of the Law of 2010. More particularly, the Sub-Fund will mainly seek to access the returns available from Emerging Market transferable debt securities (Sovereign, Sovereign guaranteed and public sector and private sector corporate) denominated in US Dollars, Euros, Swiss Francs and other major currencies including also investing in financial derivative instruments, as described further below and Emerging Market transferable debt securities denominated in Emerging Market local currencies.